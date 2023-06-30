Music fans queue from 8am as HMV reopens first store in almost a decade

Manager Paul Stevens following the reopening of the HMV store on Henry Street today. Pic: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Music lovers were queueing bright and early today as HMV officially reopened its first Irish store after almost a decade in Dublin.

Music and film fans, as well as collectors, began lining up outside the Henry Street store at 8am waiting for the doors to swing open.

In a world of streaming services, the rush through the doors at 10am proved there’s still a place for physical vinyl and CDs.

The new store, at its original location at 18 Henry Street, has reopened under new ownership, creating 25 jobs.

HMV opens new Irish store

HMV’s time in Ireland came to an end in 2016 after the company made the decision to go online-only and closed all stores across the country.

The Henry Street store will stock more than 10,000 vinyl albums and CDs, as well as a wide range of music technology products and have its own performance space on the top floor.

At the top of this morning’s queue, 13-year-old Lucie Heffernan was joined by her father, Dave, both eagerly waiting to step inside.

The pair arrived around 8am, with Lucie hoping to purchase Funko Pops, small collectable figurines.

“It’s like a little action figure,” said Lucie. “I only started collecting less than a year ago. I’ll be getting one today.”

The HMV store which reopened on Dublin's Henry Street today

Mr Heffernan said he has fond memories of the Henry Street store before it closed down almost 10 years ago, as well as in the old HMV store on Grafton Street.

“With Spotify around it’s a bit different, but it’s good to come up and see all the vinyls and CDs,” he said.

Also queuing for the grand reopening was film collector Conor Flynn (45).

“I buy movies and HMV does exclusive movies,” he said. “I’ll probably get a blue ray or if I see any 4K stuff I’ll probably get one or two things.

“They have exclusive movies that they don’t have in Golden Disks or anywhere like that. There are about 100 of them and they are quite old.”

Mr Flynn was a keen visitor of the old HMV on Henry Street before it’s closure.

“I try to support the physical format. I was never big into digital and buying stuff online. Netflix is just not as good as the physical,” he said.

Music fans browse through the selection of vinyl records in store

For fans of pop culture and entertainment, the store will stock more than 3,000 products across franchises such as Stranger Things, Pokémon, Star Wars, Marvel and DC, as well as over 1,000 different T-shirt designs.

Patrizia Leighton, commercial and marketing director at HMV, said CDs are having a “resurgence”. However, the modern store will also cater for collectors and live music.

“We’ve expanded our product offering to include a lot more collectables and pop culture. Anime ranges, Stranger Things t-shirts and pop vinyl. We are expanding out that fan culture within the shops,” she said.

“The top floor is a full floor of vinyl and audio technology and we have a purpose-built stage up there for live and local acts. Hopefully it will give a platform for young talent.

“We are really hoping that we will be able to roll-out more stores, definitely,” she added.