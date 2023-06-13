Mum praises ‘brilliant’ Dublin dance club for support with son’s cancer recovery — ‘They always have time for him’

A Dublin dance club is just as good as physio according to the parents of Joseph Ward (13) who had cancer.

Back in 2017, Joseph Ward was diagnosed with leukaemia after going into the hospital with a pain in his knee.

Now 13, Joseph is now in his third year of remission and once he gets to five years, he will be rid of that cancer completely.

His mother, Fiona, told Independent.ie: “In 2017, Joseph started off with a pain in his knee. We went to the VHI clinic, we thought he pulled something or damaged his knee. They said he was fine, so they did an x-ray.

“It didn’t improve so we brought him into Temple Street, and they did a scan. We never thought it’d be as serious as it was. They did the bloods and the minute they came out; I was asked if they could talk to me and one of the nurses would look after Joseph.

“I knew something was wrong.

“He was diagnosed with leukaemia on my birthday. It was awful. From March until October, it was intense. It was very hard. He was taken into Crumlin and our whole world was turned upside down. The treatment and chemo was so tough on him, you could see the life going from his eyes.

“When you get to the maintenance chemo stage, we could administer chemo at home for 3.5 years. There were steroids, lumbar punctures, and blood transfusions, it was hell.

“He accepted his routine and thankfully, this month, he’s three years in remission, there’s another two to go to be free from that cancer. We don’t take things for granted.

“Any of the families in St John’s, when you’re finished your last chemo, you’re afraid to celebrate it.”

Just as Covid restrictions were easing, Joseph’s father, Joe, started looking for clubs in the area his son could join after spending months and months in a lockdown.

“Joseph started going to House of Swag two years ago. They’re brilliant people. He has a few loves. He loves to dance, he loves bowling; he’s in a bowling league, he loves to play basketball, but it’s finished for the summer. He loves football and swimming too. He’s happy.

“Joseph is very sociable, he wants to make friends, and the House of Swag always has time for him. His coordination has improved with them, it’s very beneficial. He’s doing it in a positive environment, it’s not like going to a physiotherapist.”

His friends at House of Swag love Joseph and have admired his growth, courage, and unwavering passion for dance.

They said: “From the minute we met Joseph, we knew he would become a huge part of our studio and our family. Everyone knows him, and everyone loves him. We honestly don't even have the words to explain how amazing he is.

“He walks through our doors every day with the biggest smile and makes everyone in the room happy. Joseph is an inspiration to every single student in House of Swag.

“In a world that often seems unfair, Joseph has shown us the true meaning of resilience, hope, and unwavering strength. Every step he takes on the dance floor reminds us of the power of the human spirit.

“Despite the challenges he has faced as a cancer survivor, Joseph's unwavering determination and infectious spirit shine brighter than ever. His ability to light up a room with his smile is simply breathtaking.”