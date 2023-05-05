Mountjoy Prison overcrowding – is a new Dublin jail really the solution?

Policy of ‘pack ’em, stack ’em and rack ’em’ in jails is leading to more assaults. But is a growing jail population inevitable or should we be locking up fewer people?

Because according to Michael McDowell, Mountjoy jail is creaking at the seams so badly that Ireland could soon get “a hefty rap on the knuckles” from the United Nations for torture.

So why is a former justice minister claiming that Dublin needs a brand-new prison?

Overcrowding in Dublin’s main committal prison has left around 85 inmates with nothing but a mattress between themselves and the floor. At the jail’s Dóchas Centre for female offenders, there can be up to five prisoners in a single cell.

The Government’s current plan is to upgrade Mountjoy’s facilities and create more space there.

Michael McDowell says we could face UN criticism. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Mr McDowell (now an independent senator) calls this “throwing good money after bad” and says the “Dickensian” building should be torn down instead.

“We need to have a [new] campus near Dublin which is adequate to deal with the prison population,” Mr McDowell told Newstalk radio last week. “That is likely to keep increasing, no matter what anybody says.”

​Is overcrowding just a Mountjoy problem?

No, it’s become rampant throughout Irish prisons ever since the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

Our jails actually thinned out during the pandemic, with court cases being postponed and 400 convicts given early release to make social distancing easier.

Over the last year, however, that’s all changed and prison numbers have surged by 15pc. Around 4,850 people are now behind bars in a system that can officially only cope with 4,409.

Some prisons have started putting bunk beds in single cells, a policy popularly known as “pack ‘em, stack ‘em and rack ‘em.”

Inside Mountjoy Prison

What effect does this have on prison conditions overall?

“A perfect atmosphere for the bully to thrive,” is how the Prison Officers Association (POA) president Tony Power summed it up at his organisation’s annual conference last week.

When prison staff have more residents than they can reasonably look after, the results are predictable. Assaults on officers rose by 46pc last year (from 91 to 134), while prisoner-on-prisoner attacks increased by 52pc (from 249 to 380).

This week, the Bishop of Kilmore Martin Hayes reported on his recent visit to Mountjoy Prison.

Overcrowding, he warned, is adding to the jail’s already widespread drug culture and depriving vulnerable inmates of the help they need.

“While the role of prison is to punish those who commit crime,” Bishop Hayes argued, “I feel strongly that we have a responsibility to uphold the human dignity of those held [there].”

If Dublin was to get a new prison, where might it be?

Michael McDowell actually chose the spot 18 years ago during his time as justice minister.

In 2005, the State bought a 164-acre site called Thornton Hall near Swords for €30m (well above market value).

The plan was to replace Mountjoy with a “super-prison” that could house around 2,300 inmates and facilities such as open-air football pitches.

Thornton Hall prison site in North County Dublin has now been rented to a farmer. Photo: Mark Condren

Sadly, the 2008 financial crash put paid to this grand scheme. Although over €50m has now been spent on development costs at Thornton Hall, it is still basically an empty field.

Last year, it was being rented to a local farmer grazing cattle for €200 per month.

Senator McDowell says it is not too late to revive his original Thornton Hall prison blueprint. Instead, however, the Government is reportedly considering building modular homes there for Ukrainian refugees.

So how does the current justice minister intend to sort out our bulging prisons?

Simon Harris has promised that help is on the way.

Last week he brought a memo to the Cabinet that proposed creating 400 more jail spaces by 2028, which would provide accommodation for at least 620 extra prisoners.

At Mountjoy, the uninhabitable Separation Unit will be demolished and replaced by a four-storey 100-cell block, big enough for 150 inmates.

Mr Harris is also planning to appoint 24 new circuit court judges this year.

Minister Simon Harris

While this has fuelled fears of more overcrowding, he says it will be matched by other reforms aimed at keeping people out of jail.

These include a law requiring judges to first consider non-custodial and community-based punishments, a review of the Community Support Scheme and the Community Reform Programme, implementing recommendations from the High Level Task Force on Mental Health and Addiction and a review of the Fines Act.

“I know there is no silver bullet to fix this overnight,” Mr Harris told the POA conference, “but that doesn’t mean we don’t start working on it now.”

​Are these proposals enough to allay people’s fears?

No, Mr Harris is still being criticised from all sides of the debate. The POA says his expansion plans don’t go far enough and at least another 600-800 spaces are needed.

Other campaigners such as John Lonergan, a former governor of Mountjoy, are calling for legislation that would put a cap on prison numbers.

Former Mountjoy Prison governor John Lonergan

“We know from research all over the world [that] if you create spaces, you’ll increase prison populations,” Mr Lonergan told RTÉ radio last month. “What we need to do is have more alternatives… the popular thing is always more imprisonment, but what’s popular is seldom right.”

​So the debate is split between those who think a growing jail population is inevitable and others who believe we should be locking up fewer people?

Exactly. For example, another divisive issue is Mr Harris’s recent promise to introduce harsher sentences (up to 12 years) for anyone who assaults frontline workers.

This has been strongly backed by the Garda Representative Association, following several high-profile cases.

The Irish Penal Reform Trust, however, is strongly opposed to such a move. “There is little to no evidence that mandatory sentencing actually acts as a deterrent,” its acting executive director Molly Joyce told Newstalk radio in February.

“It could lead to sentence inflation… increasing the numbers in our prisons at great expense to the State.”

​Finally, does the Government’s lack of enthusiasm for a new Dublin prison suggest it’s trying to play down this crisis?

That’s what its critics suspect.

Last year, retired prison officer David McDonald wrote a devastating indictment of the entire system in his bestselling memoir Unlocked.

He depicted Irish jails as riddled with drugs, violence and mental illness, run by clueless civil servants who “wouldn’t know how to turn a key in a lock”.

Until society’s attitude changes, he claims, politicians will try to keep our prisons “in a dark corner of the public sector… out of sight and out of mind”.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle to a new Dublin jail is that it would drag all these scandals into the light.