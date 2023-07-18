Motorists warned of ‘major delays’ near Dublin Airport after issues with the East Link and Port Tunnel

Gardai are warning of ‘major delays’ at the Port Tunnel and East Link Bridge amid road closures.

Commuters making their way to Dublin Airport have been advised to take alternative routes.

“Dublin City's East Link Bridge and the South Bore of the Port Tunnel are currently closed,” a gardai statement read.

“Major delays are to be expected and we advise motorists, particularly those making their way to Dublin Airport for connections to take alternative routes.”

More to follow...