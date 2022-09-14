There has been a collision on the M50 between J03 and J04 southbound this morning, with motorists advised to be aware of the incident.

Both the Red Line Luas and Darts southbound have also been affected by technical problems this morning.

Luas said in an update: “Please be advised, Red Line services are operating with delays due to an electrical fault last night. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, Dart operators said: “Both 06.55 Bray/Howth & 07.24 Greystones/Howth operating with reduced capacity due to a technical issue.”

