There are delays for motorists this morning following crashes on the M7 and M1.

A collision on has occurred on the M1 southbound between junction 4, Donabate and junction 3, Swords, with the hard shoulder, first and second lanes affected.

A collision has occurred on the M7 eastbound between junction 4, Rathcoole, and junction 3, Citywest, with the right lane affected.

Meanwhile, a vehicle is on fire on the M11 southbound between junction 15, Ashford, and junction 16, Wicklow.

A separate collision has occurred on Nutley Lane at St Vincent’s Hospital in the left lane. Gardaí are at the scene directing traffic.

There are major delays for motorists turning right from the N11 to Nutley Lane as a result.

Rail services are currently suspended out of Heuston Station until further notice due to a signalling issue between Hazelhatch/Newbridge. Irish Rail have said staff are working to rectify the matter.

