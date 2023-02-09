There are delays for motorists on Thursday morning following a number of incidents on the M7.

A crash has occurred on the M7 eastbound between junction 9, Naas, and junction 8, Johnstown and the third lane is blocked causing long delays.

A vehicle has broken down on the M50 southbound between junction 6, Blanchardstown and junction 7, Lucan, causing delays.

Another vehicle has broken down on the M7 eastbound between Newlands Cross and the M50.

There are long delays on the M1/M50 northbound slip to the M50 after a vehicle broke down earlier this morning.

While an incident of a vehicle on fire on the M7 eastbound at Junction 1 to the M50 has been cleared.

In the Dublin Tunnel, southbound traffic is being metered this morning.

In the city, a collision has occurred on Leeson Street inbound at the junction of Fitzwilliam Street blocking all three inbound lanes.

There is also no access to Adelaide Road from Fitzwilliam Street.