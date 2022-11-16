A number of sets of traffic lights are out this morning Dublin.

In south Dublin, traffic lights are currently out on Kilmacud Road Lower at South Avenue, Mill House Pub and The Children's House junctions. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

In the city centre, traffic lights are also out on Church St at Chancery St/Luas junction after they were knocked down overnight.

There are also delays for motorists this morning with heavy traffic approaching the M50.

Traffic is heavy on the M1 southbound following a collision which has now been cleared, however there are delays between junction 4 Donabate and Dublin Airport.

Traffic is also building on the N3 at junction 4, Clonee, while the N7 is at a standstill at Newlands Cross.

There are also delays on the Swords Road near Drumcondra.

Outside the city traffic is slow in Kildare on the M4, junction 8, Kilcock, and there are delays on the M4 eastbound between junction 7, Maynooth and junction 5, Leixslip.

The north bore of the Dublin Tunnel has reopened this morning after overnight maintenance.



