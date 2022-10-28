Dublin

Morning traffic and travel: Poor weather conditions causing chaos on M50 and for Irish rail passengers

The latest Dublin travel updates

Amy Donohoe

Those commuting to and from Dublin this morning may experience delays due to poor weather conditions.

There is heavy rain and strong winds this morning with showers set to follow in the afternoon and evening. 

Iarnród Éireann tweeted: “Due to poor rail conditions, commuter and DART services this morning may experience delay.”

Since the announcement, the 7.09am Pearse/Drogheda service departed Pearse station and is operating approximately 7 minutes behind schedule due to poor rail conditions.

Due to bad weather conditions between Edgeworthstown and Mullingar, the 5.40am Sligo/Connolly service departed Mullingar approximately 6 minutes behind schedule also. 

The 5.25am Limerick/Heuston service is operating approximately 25 minutes behind schedule due to bad weather conditions through Ballybrophy too.

Meanwhile, drivers are being advised to be careful on their journey.

There was a breakdown reported on the M50 between J12 - Firhouse and J13 - Dundrum (South) at 7.09am which may cause delays for those commuting. 

