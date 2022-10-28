Morning traffic and travel: Poor weather conditions causing chaos on M50 and for Irish rail passengers

Those commuting to and from Dublin this morning may experience delays due to poor weather conditions.

There is heavy rain and strong winds this morning with showers set to follow in the afternoon and evening.

Iarnród Éireann tweeted: “Due to poor rail conditions, commuter and DART services this morning may experience delay.”

Since the announcement, the 7.09am Pearse/Drogheda service departed Pearse station and is operating approximately 7 minutes behind schedule due to poor rail conditions.

Due to bad weather conditions between Edgeworthstown and Mullingar, the 5.40am Sligo/Connolly service departed Mullingar approximately 6 minutes behind schedule also.

The 5.25am Limerick/Heuston service is operating approximately 25 minutes behind schedule due to bad weather conditions through Ballybrophy too.

Status Orange - Rain and thunderstorm warning for Leinster, Cavan Monaghan Tipperary Waterford

Met Éireann Weather Warninghttps://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS



Heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms likely to cause flooding



Valid: 23:00 Thursday 27/10/2022 to 07:00 Friday 28/10/2022 pic.twitter.com/QAY0va36p0 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, drivers are being advised to be careful on their journey.

There was a breakdown reported on the M50 between J12 - Firhouse and J13 - Dundrum (South) at 7.09am which may cause delays for those commuting.