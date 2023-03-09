There are delays for motorists with collisions on the M50, while part of the Luas red line is out of service this morning.

Motorists have been urged to drive with caution this morning as a Status Yellow ice and snow warning remains in place across the country.

Met Éireann has said sleet and snow will continue to spread northeast to most areas this morning, and motorists should expect poor visibility, traffic disruption and hazardous road conditions.

“We continue to remind motorists to exercise caution when driving today as visibility and road conditions may be poor in some areas,” said gardaí.

A collision has occurred on the M50 northbound between junction 10, Ballymount, and junction 9, Red Cow, with the middle lane affected.

Also on the M50 a vehicle which broke down earlier southbound at junction 6, Blanchardstown is causing delays.

Meanwhile the Transport Infrastructure Ireland have said: “While driving, please pay attention to the weather conditions, keep a safe distance from the car in front, never use your phone, keep both hands on the steering wheel and respect the speed limit.”

There is no red line Luas operating between Blackhorse and Heuston due to a fault at Rialto, and tickets will be valid on Dublin Bus.

"Pease be advised there is currently no Red Line service operating between Blackhorse and Heuston due to a fault at Rialto inbound," the operators said on Twitter.

"All Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

More to follow...