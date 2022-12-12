A heavy frost surrounds Bunratty Castle and gounds in County Clare. Parts of Ireland have been blanketed in snow with forecasters warning that freezing conditions are set to continue

There are delays for motorists this morning following overnight frost and snow.

A collision has occurred on the M1 southbound between junction 5, Balbriggan, and junction 6.

There are heavy delays on the M50 southbound between the M1 exit and Blanchardstown.

While a long queue is building at the slip on Junction 10, Ballymount southbound to the M50.

Irish Rail has said there are 40 minute delays on the Dundalk to Dublin route, which will terminate at Connolly station. While the Drogheda to Bray route is also 30 minutes behind schedule due to earlier weather-related technical issues.

A Status Orange low temperature and ice weather warning is in place until 12pm today, with severe frost, snow and freezing fog.

Gardaí have urged motorists to take care and use dipped headlights and fog lights in reduced visibility. Motorists have also been advised to leave a greater gap between the vehicle in front of you and slow down.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority said freezing fog is a “particular concern” for motorists.

“Dense fog reduces visibility, it makes it more dangerous on the roads, but freezing fog, which is when the droplets of liquid in the fog freezes to road surfaces, it can make it very difficult to keep your windscreen clear,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Make sure you have anti-freeze in your screen washer and that will prevent your wipers from freezing and seizing up.

“The advice for this morning is to please take it easy, slow down, leave a safe space, leave that extra breaking distance.. no harsh acceleration or breaking because you risk losing traction and skidding if the roads are icy.”

