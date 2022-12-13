Freezing fog on the M50 motorway in Dublin

There are delays for motorists this morning following a status yellow weather warning with severe frost and freezing fog on the roads.

A collision has occurred on the M50 southbound at junction 6, Blanchardstown, with the middle lane affected.

There are delays on the M50 southbound with heavy traffic between the N2 at junction 5, and Blanchardstown. Traffic is also heavy on the M50 southbound between Palmerstown and the Red Cow.

Traffic is moving slow on the N4 heading towards the city between junction 3, Lucan and the M50.

There is a long inbound queue on Martin’s Row, towards Chapelizod village

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow low temperature warning which will remain in place until 12pm on Friday.

Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists urging caution on the roads, in particular two wheel vehicles.

“To road users on two wheeled vehicles; Consider your safety first - controlling motorbikes, pedal cycles, scooters and similar vehicles in snow or icy conditions is extremely difficult,” said Gardaí.

“Consider taking alternative transport or walking,” they added.

Meanwhile, 300km of main roads were gritted across Dublin city overnight, however, Dublin City Council have said it is not possible to grit all road and footpaths and the public is urged to use caution.

“We continue to monitor conditions in accordance with our Winter Maintenance Plan. We will be gritting 300km of the city’s main roads and gritting footpaths at a number of priority locations,” said Dublin City Council.

"It will not be possible to treat all roads and footpaths, so please exercise caution.”