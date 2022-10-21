There are delays for motorists this morning following earlier collisions on the M50.

A collision occurred on the M50 northbound at junction 16, Cherrywood, in the second lane. Another collision occurred on the M50 southbound at junction 15, Carrickmines in the first lane. Both collisions have been cleared but delays remain.

Meanwhile in the city, access to Dorset Street inbound is blocked to traffic following a collision. The Swords Road and Drumcondra Road are already at a standstill due to the incident. Motorists have been advised to take the Ballymun Road, Finglas Road or Malahide Road instead.

More to follow...