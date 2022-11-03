There are delays for motorists this morning approaching Dublin city.

A vehicle has broken down on the M50 southbound before junction 7, Lucan, on the hard shoulder.

While a collision has occurred the M7/N7 westbound between the M50 and Newlands Cross Interchange.

Traffic is moving slow on the N7 approaching Dublin with delays reported at junction 5, Rathcoole, and junction 2 Kingswood through to Newlands Cross.

Traffic is also moving slow along on N3 towards Blanchardstown through to the M50. While there are delays on the M4 eastbound from junction 7, Maynooth and junction 5, Leixlip.

More to follow…