Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Morning traffic and travel: Delays expected on Dublin’s M50 and M1 due to collisions

M50 stock image Expand

Close

M50 stock image

M50 stock image

M50 stock image

Amy Donohoe

There are delays for motorists this morning for those travelling on the M1 and M50.

Emergency services are on route after a collision on the M50 between J03 - M1/M50 and J04 - Ballymun (South). Lane 3 is affected.

This is blocking the right lane. Traffic is building on approach,

There has also been a collision on the M1 between J04 Donabate and J03 Swords (South). Lane 1 is affected.

Another collision has happened on M50 South from J13 (Dundrum) Slip off ramp at the roundabout (R113).

M50 Concession services are on route. Traffic heavy on approach.

Meanwhile, the 07:07 M3 Parkway/Docklands is delayed by 10 minutes after it had to stop in Dunboyne for  staff to investigate a technical issue onboard.

Due to poor rail conditions, services Southbound through Connolly station may be subject to delays of approximately 10 minutes

Dublin Eye Newsletter

Dublin news for Dubs everywhere. Find out what’s going on in the nation’s capital. Issued every Friday.

This field is required

Read More

Privacy