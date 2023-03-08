There are delays for motorists on Wednesday morning following crashes on the M50 and M7.

There are long delays on the M50 eastbound after a multi-vehicle collision earlier this morning between junction 5, Athgoe, and junction 4, Rathcoole, with the third lane still affected.

The collision has since been cleared. Emergency services are on the scene and motorists are advised to drive with caution.

There are also a number of animals on the M50 northbound at junction 5, Finglas on the north slip M50 to N2 causing delays.

A separate collision has occurred on the M7 eastbound between junction 8, Johnstown, and junction 7, Kill, with the middle and third lane blocked.

Irish rail have said passengers will expect delays of up to 15 minutes to Maynooth and M3 Parkway services due to signalling issues.

Due to a mechanical issue, the 08:16 M3 Parkway to Docklands service has been cancelled.

The 09:00 Docklands to M3 Parkway service will commence its journey from Clonsilla station.

The 09:08 M3 Parkway to Docklands service will terminate at Clonsilla station

More to follow



