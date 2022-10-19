Dublin

Amy Blaney

There are delays for motorists this morning after a number of collisions on the M50 and a collision on the M3.

Heavy rain forecast for today has led Gardaí to advise motorists to slow down while driving on wet roads, to take caution of reduced visibility and potentially flooded roads and to drive with dipped headlights.

The collision occurred on the M50 southbound between junction 15, Carrickmines, and junction 16, Cherrywood, with the central lane affected. 

A separate collision has occurred on the M50 southbound between junction 14, Sandyford, and junction 15 Carrickmines with long delays.

While a collision on the M50 northbound between Lucan and Blanchardstown has now been cleared.

A separate collision has occurred on the M3 between junction 3 and junction 5 southbound.

While a car has broken down on the M1 southbound between junction 1 at the M50 and junction 2, Dublin Airport causing delays.

Meanwhile traffic lights are out at the Nutgrove Shopping Centre at the junction between Nutgrove Ave and Meadow Park Ave. Motorists are urged to approach with care.

More to follow...

