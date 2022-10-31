Morning traffic and travel: Debris on M50, limited Dart service

There are minor delays for motorists this Bank Holiday Monday morning following reports of debris on the M50.

There are reports of debris scattered on the motorway at junction 5 Finglas northbound. Motorists are urged to drive with care.

There are also reports on debris on the M1 between junction 5 Balbriggan and junction 6 northbound.

Dart users are reminded that engineering works are ongoing on Monday and there will be no service between Malahide/Howth and Donaghmede.

Dart services will operate between Howth Junction and Bray/Greystones only.

The following Dart stations are closed for train services: Howth, Sutton, Bayside, Malahide, Portmarnock and Clongriffin.

Dublin Bus will accept valid rail tickets on services between closed stations and city centre.