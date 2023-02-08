Morning traffic and travel: Crash on M7 at Newlands Cross and collision near Liffey Valley on M4 cause delays

There are delays for motorists this morning following a collision on the M7 and M4.

There are long delays on the M7/N7 eastbound following a collision at Newlands Cross with the middle and third lane affected. Delays are tailing back to junction 7, Kill.

The N81 in Tallaght is currently closed due to a collision before Jobstown House.

Gardai have advised motorists to take alternative routes and diversions are in place with outbound traffic diverted to Cheeverstown Rd and inbound to Killinarden Heights.

A separate collision has occurred on the M4/N4 between junction 2, Liffey Valley, and junction 1 at the N4/M50 with the first and second lanes affected.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail have said due to a mechanical issue, the 07:30 Galway to Dublin Heuston has been cancelled. The 07:40 Limerick to Dublin Heuston service will call additionally at Portarlington and Sallins.