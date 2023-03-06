Dublin

Amy Blaney

There are delays for motorists on Monday morning in Dublin following a number of collisions.

A crash has occurred on the M50 southbound between junction 5, Finglas, and junction 6, Blanchardstown, in the left lane and hard shoulder. 

A separate collision has occurred on M4/N4 eastbound between junction 8, Kilcock, and juntion 7, Maynooth, with the left lane affected.

While  a breakdown has occurred on the M50 northbound at junction 1, Dublin Port with the hard should affected. 

More to follow...

