There are delays for motorists on Monday morning in Dublin following a number of collisions.

A crash has occurred on the M50 southbound between junction 5, Finglas, and junction 6, Blanchardstown, in the left lane and hard shoulder.

A separate collision has occurred on M4/N4 eastbound between junction 8, Kilcock, and juntion 7, Maynooth, with the left lane affected.

While a breakdown has occurred on the M50 northbound at junction 1, Dublin Port with the hard should affected.

More to follow...