There are delays for motorists this morning following a crash on the M50.

A collision has occurred on the M50 southbound between junction 6, Blanchardstown, and junction 7, Lucan, with the second and third lane affected. There are heavy delays on the M50 southbound this morning between Dublin Airport and Palmerstown. Traffic is also moving slow on the M50 northbound between Firhouse and Ballymount.

There are also significant delays for motorists on the M3/N3 southbound heading towards the M50 at Blanchardstown following a collision.

A separate collision has occurred on the M1 southbound between junction 18, Carlingford, and junction 7, Dundalk, with the second lane affected.

Meanwhile, on Irish Rail, the 07:35 Connolly/Belfast service is currently stopped at Balbriggan due to an issue onboard that staff are investigating.

More to Follow