Morning traffic and travel: Crash on M1, M7, Luas delays

There are delays for motorists this morning following a number of collisions and delays on the Luas.

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the M7 westbound between Junction 3, Citywest and junction 4, Rathcoole causing heavy delays.

A separate collision has occurred on the M1 southbound at junction 6, Balbriggan causing long delays.

Meanwhile, on the Luas Red Line services are operating with delays. Operators have advisers users to allow for extra time when travelling and has apologised all Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the delay.

Traffic is moving slow on the M50 southbound between Dublin Airport and Blanchardstown, and between Palmerstown and the Red Cow.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail have said the 7.50am Waterford to Dublin Heuston service is 37 minutes behind schedule due to a mechanical issue on board.

More to follow