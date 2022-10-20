There are delays for motorists this morning after a night of heavy rain and a number of collisions on the M50.

Gardaí have urged motorists to use caution when driving, especially in the Eastern and Southern regions due to surface water and poor driving conditions.

There are two incidents on the M50 southbound. There is a collision approaching junction 16, Cherrywood, causing long delays.

There is also a collision in the right lane on the Westlink bridge before junction 7, Lucan which is causing tailbacks from junction 4, Ballymun.

A car has broken down on the M50 southbound in the left lane between junction 4, Ballymun, and junction 5, Finglas.

More to follow...