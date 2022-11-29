There are delays for motorists this morning approaching the M50 in Dublin.

A collision has occurred on the M50 southbound at junction 9, Red Cow. Traffic is heavy southbound on the M50 between Ballymun and Blanchardstown, and again between Palmerstown and Firhouse.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Another collision has occurred on the M50 Northbound in the left lane between Junction 9, Red Cow and junction Lucan, which is causing long delays.

A collision has also occurred on the M4/N4 eastbound between Junction 7, Maynooth and junction 6, Celbridge which is causing heavy delays.

A separate collision has occurred on the M1 southbound between Junction 4, Donabate and junction 3, Swords, with the middle lane affected.