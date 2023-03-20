There are delays for motorists on Monday morning following a number of collisions heading towards Dublin.

A collision has occurred on the M7 eastbound at junction 1 on the M7 slip to the M50.

There are also delays following a collision on the M50 northbound between junction 9, Red Cow, and junction 7, Lucan, which has been moved into the hard shoulder.

A vehicle has broken down on the M1 southbound slip at Dublin Airport, junction 2, with the left lane affected.

Meanwhile, there are animals on the road on the M4/N4 eastbound between junction 8, Kilcock, and junction 7, Maynooth, which are causing delays.

Irish Rail has said there are delays on the Drogheda to Bray service from Drogheda due to a technical issue on the train.

More to follow...