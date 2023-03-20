Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

latest Morning traffic and travel: collisions on M50 and M7; animals on M4

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Amy Blaney Twitter Email

There are delays for motorists on Monday morning following a number of collisions heading towards Dublin.

A collision has occurred on the M7 eastbound at junction 1 on the M7 slip to the M50.

There are also delays following a collision on the M50 northbound between junction 9, Red Cow, and junction 7, Lucan, which has been moved into the hard shoulder.

A vehicle has broken down on the M1 southbound slip at Dublin Airport, junction 2, with the left lane affected.

Meanwhile, there are animals on the road on the M4/N4 eastbound between junction 8, Kilcock, and junction 7, Maynooth, which are causing delays.

Irish Rail has said there are delays on the Drogheda to Bray service from Drogheda due to a technical issue on the train.

More to follow...

Dublin Eye Newsletter

Dublin news for Dubs everywhere. Find out what’s going on in the nation’s capital. Issued Monday to Friday.

This field is required

Do you have a Dublin story?

If so you can get in touch here

Privacy