More than 60,000 Luas passengers hit with fines so far this year for fare evasion

More than 60,000 fines have been issued so far this year to people who didn’t pay for a Luas ticket.

The number marks a significant rise on 2021 when movements was down due to Covid restrictions.

All passengers on the tram who are unable to produce a valid ticket, when requested by Customer Agents, are issued a Standard Fare Notice.

Last year there were 50,419 notices issued to passengers – but the figure has jumped to 60,601 so far in 2022.

The figures released are on foot of a question posed last month by Catherine Murphy TD, to the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan.

In 2022 so far, there have been 1,381 successful appeals to these Notices, with 3,383 deemed unsuccessful.

Last year, there were 663 successful appeals with 3,496 being unsuccessful.

To date this year, 41 summonses have been delivered to Luas passengers, resulting in 39 appearances before the courts.

Of these, 22 cases resulted in a fine, six cases were struck out, nine cases were adjourned, and two cases remain to be heard.

No cases were taken to court in 2021 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Also, as a result of Covid-19, fare evasion checks on Dublin Bus were limited n 2021.

Checks have now resumed as normal and 284 fines have being issued so far. Of those, 155 were paid in full, resulting in revenue of €11,320.

This is an increase of €6,370 from 2021 when there were 89 fines issued, resulting in revenue of €4,950.

There have been eight appeals to the fines issued in 2022 with all eight being successful. Likewise, in 2021, there were seven appeals with all of them being successful.

Seventeen people have been summoned to court so far this year for fare evasion on Dublin Bus, an increase of one from 2021. Six people were convicted last year.

There are currently 104 fare evasion cases being processed in relation to Dublin Bus.

Commenting on the figures, Ms Murphy said: "I think we all accept there has to be enforcement of fare pay on public transport.

"In general, the vast majority pay their way, and in some cases there are legitimate instances in which a person may not have paid and there are appeal processes in place.

"It is also worth noting that Dublin bus offer a degree of leniency for those that accept the fine and pay within 21 days, and that is the 50pc discount on the fine.”