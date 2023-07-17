‘More supports available for the LGBT+ community in cities like Dublin,’ says CEO

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, one of the finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2023

There are more social outlets and support for the LGBT+ community in cities like Dublin, according to the CEO of LGBT Ireland.

LGBT Ireland works to provide support services to those within the LGBT+ community.

They are a national organisation, based out of Dublin, providing individual advocacy support, as well as campaigning for broader legal, social and policy change to enhance the rights of LGBT+ people.

This year, LGBT Ireland has been recognised for the fantastic work they carry out and are finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

CEO Paula Fagan told Independent.ie: “We’ve run the national LGBT helpline for 13 years. We’ve set up other services from what we’re being told on the helpline.

“LGBT people can enjoy their lives, people feel more accepted, but there are a lot of people left behind in that.

“We do a lot of work with older LGBT people who grew up with that legacy of being criminalised and experiencing so much stigma. Now they’re much more likely to be living on their own, much more likely to be single.

“People didn’t really have opportunities to have families. They can become very isolated. There are definitely more avenues, more social outlets and more support in the big cities.

“LGBT people will go and live in bigger cities because they’re more anonymous. If they’re not out, at least they can explore their sexuality and gender identity in a more anonymous way. Many of us did that and many of us still are doing that.

“If you think about smaller towns, villages and rural areas, you’ll probably know everyone, or your family will know everyone.

“It’s harder to come out, especially for older people, they could be married already and have children. It’s just too difficult, too complex, there are too many people you feel will be impacted.

“There are fewer social outlets and less opportunities to meet people and normalise it for yourself. They don’t have a chance to know anyone else or to build friendships, therefore they live in this secrecy.”

Paula explained that Pride is more than a party, it’s an opportunity to learn about “the issues and challenges for people in the LGBT community”, and act on that throughout the year.

“As well as having the celebration aspect of Pride, it’s important to take time to reflect and learn about the issues and challenges for people in the LGBT community and then apply it throughout the year,” she said.

“Think about how you can be visibly supportive throughout the year, it makes such a difference.

“Maybe then people won’t have to move to the cities if we can spread that around the villages and towns. Then people can live their lives, be open and really contribute to their communities.

“There’s a need for education and opportunities to talk about these issues. I think allies and people who aren’t LGBT still have questions, still don’t know or maybe aren’t confident to ask.

“We want inclusion all year round. People will still criticise. The parade is so important but also the opportunity to come together, hear stories, understand what’s happening to people and to see the wonder and diversity,” she added.

LGBT Ireland has been announced as one of the finalists for the National Lottery Good Causes Awards which celebrate the inspiring work being carried out by thousands of individuals, organisations, groups and sports clubs all over the country.

This year, the National Lottery announced 34 finalists who will receive €1,000 and proceed to the grand final.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Killashee House Hotel, Co Kildare, on October 21, where each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000.