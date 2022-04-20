More dog wardens and beach signs planned to combat effect of dog fouling on Dublin’s bathing waters

Extra signs and more dog wardens are planned to combat the effect of dog fouling on Dublin's bathing waters this summer

An education campaign, more beach signage and extra dog wardens are among the measures planned after dog poo emerged as a significant polluter of Dublin’s bathing waters last year.

Dublin City Council’s Environmental Protection Division presented a detailed analysis of likely sources of contamination across its two designated bathing waters – Sandymount and Dollymount – and four other monitored areas.

Testing carried out in collaboration with UCD, has allowed the council to differentiate between human, bird and canine faecal contamination.

According to the findings, the dog faeces marker was the most frequently detected and “at times reached very high levels”.

“Unlike other bathing water pressures, dog fouling can be easily remediated by simply picking up after your dog,” the report says.

“While storm water overflows and contaminated streams remain pressures on bathing water quality, dog fouling events have proved to be a root cause of many bathing water failures and prohibitions during the season.”

Dog fouling was the most likely factor in four temporary bathing prohibition notices issued for Sandymount Strand last year and resulted in one swimming ban at Dollymount.

Councillors were informed that dog faeces is more potent than any other type and one fouling incident can contaminate a water body “the size of a tennis court”.

An education campaign, increased signage and more dog wardens patrolling beaches will now be considered ahead of this year’s bathing season, which runs between June and mid-September.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) said while the council has now resumed the direct recruitment of dog wardens, enforcement continues to be a challenge.

“To issue fines, you have to actually catch the owner and dog in the act,” she said. “This can be difficult as people often walk their dogs on the beach late in the evening or early morning.

“I think the smoking ban and plastic bag tax showed how people will change their behaviour if there is a proper public information campaign. We need to increase awareness of the harm dog fouling causes to both the environment and public health.”

Cllr Cooney also called for the bathing season to be extended to 365 days a year at popular swimming locations, with real-time testing and reporting of water quality.

Gerry Jones, chairperson of the SOS Dublin Bay campaign group, said while dog fouling was likely to be a contributing factor to “the bathing water crisis”, untreated sewage had also been discharged into the sea from overflow tanks at the Ringsend treatment plant and through storm waters in recent years.

“A range of measures are needed, such as signage at beaches, education, dog wardens and all-year-round testing of bathing waters in Dublin Bay,” he said.

Mr Jones added that some EU countries prohibit animals from designated swimming beaches “on public health grounds”.