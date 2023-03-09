More beds to be provided for homeless during status orange weather warning

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has activated its extreme weather emergency protocol to provide additional beds to the homeless during the cold snap.

Met Eireann has upgraded its snow and ice warning to Status Orange for much of the county with significant accumulations of snow expected in some areas, along with icy conditions.

The DRHE has said it will increase its bed capacity in emergency accommodation which is provided on a 24-hour basis, with meals.

“Extreme Weather contingency beds are temporary and activated for the period of the alert. These are provided by NGO partners on behalf of the DRHE,” said a statement from the DRHE.

“We encourage anyone requiring emergency accommodation to contact their Local Authority or the Freephone service early in the day.

“The Dublin Region Outreach Service is working directly with rough sleepers from 7am to 1am daily and assists any individuals they meet to take up emergency accommodation.”

The public are encouraged to alert the DRHE to rough sleepers through the Dublin City Rough Sleepers App or call call 01 872 0185.