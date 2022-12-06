Monkeys make repeated escapes from Dublin Zoo enclosure

The Sulawesi Crested Macaques escaped from their enclosure three times during the summer

A number of monkeys repeatedly escaped from their enclosure in Dublin Zoo over the summer.

In separate incidents, monkeys living in the Asian Forest habitat escaped from their island and crossed the electric fence into the wider zoo.

In all cases the monkeys safely returned to their enclosure on their own accord, or with intervention from zoo staff.

The monkeys will be moved temporarily next week while changes are made to the enclosure.

According to correspondence obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, a Sulawesi Crested Macaque managed to escape from its enclosure and cross the electric fence on June 13.

It was found by staff perched on a tree outside the monkey enclosure.

“One of our Sulawesi Crested Macaques crossed the electric fence and climbed into a tree at the edge of the habitat.

“The animal returned to the island ten minutes later of its own accord,” said the correspondence to the Department of Housing.

However, on August 10, a further two monkey escapes were reported from the enclosure.

The first occurred in the morning when a male Sulawesi Crested Macaque escaped from the island and was found on a nearby shelter.

“When staff arrived the animal moved back to the habitat of its own accord. No intervention was required,” said the correspondence.

Later that day another near-miss monkey escape was reported, likely by the same animal, said the report.

“The second incident required staff intervention to encourage the animal to move back to its island,” said the correspondence.

“While the enclosure barrier was thoroughly checked and found to be in good order, the trees around the island will be cut back as recent tree growth may have contributed to the incident.

“We will be installing additional metal plates on both macaque houses early next week to further improve the effectiveness of the enclosure barrier,” it added.

Last year, gardaí were called to Dublin Zoo after a monkey escaped from the same enclosure.

Meanwhile, in May, a bird managed to escape from its enclosure beside the Orangutan Forest and remained in hiding for more than a day.

The citron-crested cockatoo, which has white feathers and a distinctive orange-coloured crest on its head, caused quite the stir as zoo staff worked to establish its escape route.

“We have a citron-crested cockatoo out of its habitat since yesterday afternoon. As far as we know, the bird has not left the zoo grounds,” said the correspondence with the Department in May.

“At the moment it is a near-miss. We have established the escape route and left the habitat open to entice the bird back in, but this might take a while,” it added.

A spokesperson for Dublin Zoo confirmed the repeated incidents and said the monkeys did not leave the wider grounds of the zoo.

“Dublin Zoo has initiated a restructure and refurbishment of the macaque habitat which has included the installation of metal cladding on some outer walls of the animals’ house to prevent further issues.

“As part of this activity, the habitat will also be refurbished to include additional climbing structures to further enhance the welfare of the animals.

“To facilitate this activity, Dublin Zoo can confirm that the Sulawesi Crested Macaque troop will be moved temporarily, starting from December 12.

“This temporary location isn’t visible on the Dublin Zoo trail, but we look forward to re-introducing the macaques to visitors, as well as to their updated habitat, in early 2023.”