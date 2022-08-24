Missing snake reunited with owner in Dublin after Garda appeal

A missing snake has just been reunited with its owner by gardai, after a public appeal.

Gardai at Irishtown in south Dublin, took to Twitter, posting photos of the snake, to find its owner.

Gardai also used a variety of puns in a bid to find the snake’s owner, tweeting: “Gardaí are ssseeking the owner of thisss ssslithery sssnake that wasss handed in to them lassst night after being found in the Ringsend area.

“If you have any information that can help in reuniting this reptile with its owner, please contact Irishtown Station…”

The tweet was sent last night and by this morning the snake was back home.

Gardai tweeted: “UPDATE: This snake is no longer ser-pent up in Irishtown Garda Station as its owner has been boa-cated!

“Thank you to everyone who shared our hissing snake asp-peal!”

The public reacted to the good humoured tweet, with one man stating: “Arrest yourself for that pun.”