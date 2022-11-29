Missing MetroLink document sees consultation extended

How the proposed Metrolink station at Tara Street may look

The consultation period for the highly-anticipated Dublin MetroLink has been extended into next year due to a missing document in the planning application.

The ambitious rail project will connect the capital from north to south and is on a strict 2030 deadline.

The route will serve Dublin Airport, as well as multiple residential communities such as Ballymun and Glasnevin, before terminating at Charlemont, near Ranelagh.

The consultation period was due to end on Friday, however it will now be extended until January 16, 2023.

This is due to the “inadvertent omission” of a document outlining the operational impacts associated with the St Stephen’s Green station.

The 44-page document on the plans for the St Stephen’s Green station, one of the most important interchanges on the line, includes impacts on existing public transport, cyclists, pedestrians and traffic.

Traffic and Transportation Assessments have been prepared for each individual station on the railway line.

In a statement, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said: “This extension follows on from the inadvertent omission of one specific Appendix from the extensive volume of documentation associated with the application.

“In order to ensure full and effective public participation for inspection and the making of submissions/observations, a further period of time is deemed appropriate and has been agreed.

“TII regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of this omission and has made every effort to ensure this document is widely circulated for inclusion in the consultation process.”

There are more than 30 bus stops along St Stephen’s Green, many of which have stops in close proximity to the planned station. The Green Luas line also runs along the western side of St Stephen’s Green.

The proposed Metrolink station will be located under the street on the eastern side of St Stephen’s Green, with access provided in a widened public space adjacent to the park.

The station plans will occupy a strip of the park, the adjacent footpath and one traffic lane on the east of the Green.

The station will be in close proximity to St Stephen’s Green Park, Merrion Square, Grafton Street, the National Museum of Ireland, the National Gallery and the National Concert Hall.