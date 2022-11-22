Missed out on tickets for Dublin Castle’s Christmas market? Try these instead

Dublin has lots of alternative Christmas markets on offer during December

Many people were left disappointed after tickets for the Christmas markets in Dublin castle rapidly sold out. But for anyone looking for some festive joy, there are plenty of other markets you can visit in the capital.

Farmleigh Christmas Markets, Phoenix Park

The popular weekend markets return to the grounds of Farmleigh House throughout December. There is plenty for all the family to enjoy, from carol-singing to puppet shows and storytelling sessions, as well as lots of food and craft stalls. All events are free, but some require tickets due to limited capacity.

Every Saturday and Sunday in December from 10am to 5pm

Gifted at the RDS

This contemporary craft and design fair will showcase over 500 vendors and a series of crafting workshops at the RDS. If you are looking for a wide range of exciting and innovative designers, then Gifted is the fair for you. Featuring over 400 designers and 100 artisan food producers, it’s the ultimate destination for unique independent brands.

From November 30 to December 4 (Tickets: Adults €12; OAPs €10; Under-16s free)

Dandelion Markets at The Well, Stephen’s Green

The Dandelion Markets will run on Sundays in the lead up to Christmas. There’ll be a range of local producers and collectors on offer. You can browse 60 stalls including plenty of vintage and sustainable fashion options, spread out over two floors.

“We urge you to shop small this Christmas by supporting local producers, collectors and makers,” organisers said. “The majority of stalls are sustainable and ethically conscious and locally sourced.”

Every Sunday until Christmas, from 12pm to 5pm

Lots of food and craft stalls are available

Lots of food and craft stalls are available

Stillgarden Distillery Christmas Market, Dublin 8

Alongside a host of craft, jewellery, art and literature vendors, this event will also shed light on a variety of charities, with an NCBI pop-up stand and a fashion show led by a visually impaired model. There will be live music and a choir throughout the weekend too.

“Guests can enjoy a selection of hot drinks and food from the food trucks outside the Village, including a variety of vegan and vegetarian options,” organisers said.

“If you fancy a tipple, there will be a Stillagarden Distillery bar serving traditional mulled drinks with a Stillgarden Twist. If mulled Spirits aren't your thing, Stillgarden's neighbours, Rascals, will be open selling takeaway pints.”

The D8 Christmas Market is on December 10 and 11 from 11am to 6pm

Eco Christmas Craft Markets, Botanic Gardens

The traditional Christmas craft market returns to the Botanic Gardens. A pinch of Christmas magic will be cast over the stunning surroundings, with over 70 stalls both indoors and outdoors featuring an array of sustainable gift ideas, decorative crafts, and tasty seasonal treats.

December 10 and 11, from 10am to 4pm

Little Orchard Markets, Rathfarnham

The Little Orchard in Rathfarnham is hosting a series of festive evenings every Saturday in December, with a meet and greet with the man in red himself. Carol singers and, of course, some sweet treats will also be available as you browse the local craft stalls.

December 3, 10 and 17