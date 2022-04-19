Minister wishes girl injured in ‘terrifying’ scrambler incident in Tallaght a speedy recovery

Holly Lewis (3) sustained a broken shoulder when she was run over by a scrambler on Good Friday

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has wished a three-year-old Dublin girl a speedy recovery after she was knocked down by a scrambler bike over the Easter weekend.

Holly Lewis sustained a broken shoulder and suffered extensive bruising when she was run over in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, on Good Friday afternoon.

Two teenagers were reported to be on the scrambler bike, which sped from the scene as the young girl’s mother and grandmother looked on in horror.

The injured child was treated by paramedics before being transferred to Tallaght Hospital.

It’s understood the bike had been seen earlier in Tallaght village and near the Square Shopping Centre, before crossing a pedestrian bridge and entering the park.

The little girl’s mother told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland her daughter is “getting back to herself” but was lucky to have escaped without more serious injuries.

Councillor Charlie O’Connor (FF) described the incident as “terrifying” and said he had since made representations to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

“People want to know what we are going to do about the problem of scrambler bikes,” he said. “Legislation needs to be enacted to give gardaí the additional powers they need.

“At the end of the day, this is a law and order issue. A scrambler bike running over a three-year-old child in a public park simply cannot be tolerated.”

A Department of Transport representative said Minister Ryan wished the injured child a speedy recovery.

“The gardaí already have powers to detain vehicles under certain circumstances,” a spokesperson said.

“However, in the context of the Government commitment to address the danger posed by the anti-social use of scramblers and other similar vehicles, the Road Traffic and Roads Bill will, when passed, bring in new measures to assist gardaí further.

“Among the measures that will be introduced is an extension of the offence of dangerous driving in all locations, and not just in a public place.

“The legislation will also empower the Minister to make regulations restricting the use of certain vehicles, including scramblers, in particular places, with corresponding garda powers of seizure and disposal.”

Legislation enabling these powers is expected to complete all stages in the Oireachtas “in the coming months”. Gardaí said the investigation into the Tallaght incident is ongoing.

“Gardaí would appeal to anyone present in Sean Walsh Park between 2pm and 3pm on April 15 and witnessed this incident to please come forward,” a spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are also appealing to anyone that can assist them in identifying the driver of the scrambler to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000.”