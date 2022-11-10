Minister confirms work underway to deliver replacement live animal crib for Dublin City

The opening of the live animal crib at the Mansion House in 2018

The Office of Public Works (OPW) Minister Patrick O’Donovan has said his department expects to deliver a live animal crib for Dublin this Christmas.

Mr O’Donovan described the decision by Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Caroline Conroy, to remove the live animal element from the traditional crib as “bizarre”.

He confirmed his department is working with the Irish Farmer Association (IFA) to “find a solution”.

After much speculation, it was confirmed this week there will be a crib at Dublin’s Mansion House this Christmas but without live animals.

Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy rejected an emergency motion calling for the reversal of her decision that Fine Gael wanted to be tabled for this week’s plenary meeting.

She told the monthly Dublin City Council meeting Monday that she decided to remove live animals from the Mansion House crib because they do not belong in a busy city centre.

However, she said future lord mayors can bring them back, but this year she wishes to “try something new”.

“Since the 1990s there have been live animals in front of the Mansion House...the lord mayors of the past decided to stick to this format, I decided that it was time for a revamp and letting go of the live animals being involved and create a more attractive and hands-on experience,” Ms Conroy said.

"There will be a crib at the Mansion House this Christmas the only difference is there will not be live animals, but what is exciting is there will be more than just a crib.

"I believe we can make a better experience. One where children can interact with the displays at the Mansion House, we are planning on improving the experience, there will be more for children and young people to do and enjoy.

“While all the details aren’t firmed up yet we are planning to involve children in workshops, and we want to bring in children's choirs and dance groups.”

Junior minister at the OPW, Patrick O'Donovan

Junior minister at the OPW, Patrick O'Donovan

However, Mr Patrick O’Donovan has now said that the OPW has the capacity to hold an alternative live animal crib in the city and they “hope” to deliver one for the public.

“The Office of Public Works (OPW) are a significant landowner in Dublin City Centre. I thought this was just a bizarre thing to do, to be quite honest about it, and the OPW are working with IFA to find a solution and I expect that we will,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

It comes as the The National Animal Rights Association (NARA) has welcomed Lord Mayor Conroy’s decision and in a statement said that the cancellation of the live-animal crib was a “progressive step for animal rights” in Ireland.

It said it was “unacceptable to use live animals for entertainment”.

"These are farm animals, brought to Dublin city centre, put in an enclosure and forced to endure noise, lights and the endless gaze of people. How could this possibly be a valid way to celebrate Christmas,” a spokesperson for the group said.