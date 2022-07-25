The “mindless vandalism” of lifesaving ring buoys along the north Dublin coast has been widely condemned.

Dublin City Council said six ring buoys were taken and four boxes were damaged in Clontarf in the latest incident, which it described as “disgraceful behaviour”. It’s understood that some rings were later recovered from the water by members of the public.

The local authority confirmed that all vandalised ring buoys on the seafront were either replaced or repaired over the weekend.

Green Party councillor Donna Cooney said the damaged lifebuoys had only been replaced and upgraded in recent weeks.

“This was a terrible crime as a stolen lifebuoy is a stolen life,” she said. “I will be calling on gardaí to check any CCTV footage to see if the culprit can be identified.

“I can’t understand the mentality of somebody who takes or vandalises lifesaving equipment.”

In a social media post, Clontarf Residents’ Association described the vandalism as “absolutely horrific”.

Howth Coast Guard also condemned the incident and said “mindless vandalism” was risking lives.

In a statement, it urged members of the public to report any damaged or missing ring buoys to Water Safety Ireland.

Dublin City Council revealed that up to 15 lifebuoys are stolen or vandalised every week, with approximately 600 replaced annually. It said over 140 lifebuoys are in place at rivers, canals, lakes and coastal areas, where checks are carried out by water safety inspectors twice a week.

“The inspectors keep records of these lifesaving devices, including the date of inspection and if the ring buoy or rope is missing from its housing unit or box,” a spokesperson said. “Where a lifebuoy has been stolen or damaged, the inspector will replace the unit immediately.

“A scheme is now well advanced to combat the vandalism and missing lifebuoys. The four local authorities in Dublin, in partnership with Dublin City Council’s Smart City Division and Water Safety Ireland, have developed a system to allow us to monitor in real-time when lifebuoys are stolen or interfered with.

“Under the scheme, a GPS tracking device will be attached to the lifebuoy housing unit and will alert our inspectors in real-time of any interference or damage,” they added. “The tendering for this product and service has been completed and will be implemented very shortly.”