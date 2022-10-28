‘Men don’t talk about fertility issues’, says Dubliner running marathon to raise awareness

Gareth Landy with his wife Anna and their two children. Pic: Steve Humphreys

A Dubliner taking part in this weekend’s marathon is hoping to raise awareness about a common condition that can cause infertility.

Gareth Landy (42) has Klinefelter syndrome which can cause weak muscles, poor co-ordination and low testosterone. It is often called X,X,Y syndrome, as males are born with an additional X chromosome.

“Seek help, talk to a friend or therapist and whatever you do, don’t give up hope,” said Gareth.

It was back in 2017, when Gareth and his wife, Anna, tried to start a family, that he realised something was wrong.

“We wanted to have a baby but when I did a test, it showed that I had zero sperm present. We did an investigation and the urologist dropped a bombshell,” he said.

“He told me coldly that things ‘didn’t work downstairs’. It was an out of body experience. We left in a daze and I broke down.

“I retreated into myself because men don’t talk. Men struggle in silence. I felt like there was nobody out there like myself.”

It was only after further examination at a clinic in London, that Gareth was diagnosed with Klinefelter syndrome.

“It is a very common condition but many people never find out they have it as it requires a genetic blood test to diagnose,” Gareth said.

“I underwent two surgeries before we went to a fertility clinic for treatment. After a long process, we are the parents to two young children.”

Gareth feels there is not enough representation in popular culture for men suffering from fertility issues.

“In all the TV shows I watch, I never once saw a male character suffering from infertility. It really annoys me,” he said.

“That’s why I am running on Sunday. I don’t want people out there to feel alone and I want to draw attention to this issue.

“Ask for help, don’t turn to alcohol. Run, walk, seek exercise. Talk to someone, you can reach out to me if you want.

“There are so many options available now, from IVF to adoption and surrogacy. I am the biggest advocate for talking and never giving up hope.”

You can find out more about Klinefelter syndrome here.