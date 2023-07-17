Meet the Dubliner who took centre stage for the Wimbledon final

Fergus Murphy handed the ultimate umpiring role in tennis for the men’s final

An Irishman was calling the shots for one of the biggest sporting events of the year on Sunday, but Fergus Murphy would never have wanted to steal the limelight.

Dubliner Murphy has long been established as one of the most respected chair umpires in the game and on Sunday afternoon, he he landed the most prestigious match of them all when he was in the chair umpire for Novak Djokovic's showdown with Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Murphy had a tough task controlling Djokovic’s tantrums as he went down to a five set defeat against Alcaraz, yet he received a warm reception from the crowd as he collected his medal from the Princess of Wales after the match.

Murphy is a Gold Badge Chair Umpire since 2001 and has been a member of the ATP full-time officiating team since the beginning of 2016.

He has been working as an official at Wimbledon for 28 years and this will be the first time he has landed the Wimbledon final.

Tennis umpires were blocked from speaking to the media after some negative coverage from previous interviews, yet Murphy spoke to the Sunday World before that ban was introduced and reflected on his tennis journey.

"I was studying to be a barrister before I fell into this life," he reflected. "It all started when I did a bit of umpiring in Ireland and decided I wanted to see how far I could take it. I looked into the ways of moving on and after doing the exam system that is in place, I did my first Gland Slam at the Australian Open in 1995. That was my first big trip and it went very well.

"Things started happening for me after that and I seemed to get a lot of support when I first went to America to officiate. I suppose the idea of an Irishman called Murphy turning umpiring the biggest names in the world appealed to the Irish community and tournament officials in the States and they gave me plenty of encouragement and support, which was a big help.

"So, what was a little three-month job in 1995 turned into a six month run and then a year. Since then, I've never done anything else. I just fell into this really and it seemed like a great career move which I have never regretted.

"I have experienced so much over the course of this career and wouldn't swap those experiences for the world. I've seen some amazing places all over the world, met some great people and been lucky enough to be around a sport that is enjoying a real boom at the moment.

"For me this is a great era for men's tennis. People were complaining not so long a go that we didn't have enough characters, but the battle between Federer and Nadal is fascinating and there are so many other interesting guys from all over the world battling it out as well and I am lucky to be a great position to watch it all unfold in front of me."

Murphy was a keen player before he became an umpire, playing at Castleknock and Fitzwilliam tennis clubs in Dublin and as arguably the most successful Irishman in tennis history, he hopes his presence is not noticed when he takes charge of a big match.

"I always hope that no-one notices I'm there," he said. "The secret for all sports officials is being invisible. If I get to the end of a big match and no one has noticed I have been on the court, that's as good day for me.

"You are always going to get incidents where one or both of the players are upset about a close call, but the use of modern technology to clear up contentious calls has been great for defusing explosive situations. We can now go to a TV replay to check whether the ball was in or out and players can't really argue with a computer that seems to be pretty accurate.

"In general, tennis players don't lose their temper quite as often as footballers or some other sportsmen, so we are lucky in that respect.

"You see in other sports that the players and the officials get very pally, but we tend to stay away from that.

“I feel you need to make sure there is that bit of space between the officials and the players, so I would generally have dinner with other umpires rather than the players, even if we are all staying in the same hotel.

Wimbledon will have some Irish representation for its biggest match this year and even though he will not be wielding his racket on the Centre Court, Murphy has reached the pinnacle of his career in the biggest tennis match of them all.