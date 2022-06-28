Meet Caroline Conroy, Dublin’s new Lord Mayor

Green Party councillor Caroline Conroy has been elected the 354th Lord Mayor of Dublin. Pic: Conor McCabe Photography

Green Party councillor Caroline Conroy has been elected the 354th Lord Mayor of Dublin.

Councillor Conroy, who succeeds Labour’s Alison Gilliland, has represented the Ballymun-Finglas local electoral area since 2019 and is a member of her party’s executive committee.

Originally from Ballymun, the married mother-of-three becomes only the 11th woman to hold the office of Dublin Lord Mayor.

She is a member of Dublin City Council’s Strategic Policy Committee on Transport and sits on the Animal Welfare Committee, where she is involved in the local authority’s move to take on direct responsibility for dog welfare.

As a councillor, she has led efforts to create ‘mini-orchards’ on open ground, in conjunction with local community groups and schools, and succeeded in pushing for a significant increase in tree planting in the Ballymun, Finglas and Glasnevin areas.

Councillor Conroy, who lives in Glasnevin, successfully pressed for a pilot scheme to create ‘teen spaces’ for young people in Finglas.

She also had a motion passed calling for CCTV to be put in place in public parks and led an initiative to clamp down on bike theft.

The new Lord Mayor graduated with a degree in Business Studies from Dublin City University, which she completed at night while working full-time.

She has worked in several Irish and multi-national companies as a human resources manager.

The annual meeting of Dublin City Council was something of a Green Party affair, with Councillor Darcy Lonergan, who represents Cabra-Glasnevin, elected Deputy Mayor.

In a tweet, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan congratulated Councillor Conroy on her election, adding: “I’m sure you will do our city proud.”