Mass eviction of Dublin tenants in Tathony House deemed invalid

Tathony House tenants Madeleine Johansson and James O'Toole with TD Brid Smith during a press briefing at Buswells Hotel in March. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tenants fighting a high-profile mass eviction from a housing block in Dublin have won their case with the Residential Tenancies Board.

The residents of Tathony House in the Liberties, Dublin 8, have been fighting an eviction dispute with landlord, Tathony Holdings Limited, since receiving notice of eviction in October 2022.

More than 30 apartments in the south-inner city building received notice to quit due to the landlord selling the building. Several tenants have been overholding in their homes since their eviction date passed on June 2.

The eviction was deemed invalid by the Residential Tenancies Board on Thursday. It is believed that the determination could now set a precedent for future evictions of the same scale in the city.

Resident of 14 years Madeleine Johansson said “it’s like a weight has been lifted”.

“We have been waiting so long. It’s great, it's like a weight has been lifted. There are five households left here and we are all delighted,” she told Independent.ie.

“Everyone is happy that we decided to take the case and to fight it. It shows that there is something that tenants can do and tenants need to assert their rights.

“Many don’t and they leave when they get handed notices. If our example can help only one other family to stay in their home then that is a real success.”

Tenant Daniella said the decision has brought happiness after the long dispute.“Not just because we are keeping our place to live, but because it sets a precedent so that those who are going through the same bad moments know that they are not alone when you stand for your rights."

Tenant James O'Toole said: "We stayed beyond our eviction date because we knew this wasn't a valid eviction.

“We were right to stand up and fight back and now we've been vindicated by this RTB decision.”

The tenants have held a series of protests over the past several months calling for Dublin City Council (DCC) or an approved housing body to step in and purchase the building.However, DCC has said it has contacted the owner of Tathony House and their solicitor over email on five occasions and no response has been received.

The tenants are now hoping the landlord will engage with Dublin City Council to purchase the building through the tenant in situ scheme.

The landlord can appeal the decision to the Tenancy Tribunal within 10 working days.