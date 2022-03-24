Mary Lou McDonald’s got your number as Sinn Fein leader helps Dublin bingo halls raise over €26,000 for Ukraine

Emma Lavelle, Wil Byrne, Mary Lou McDonald, Olena Shaloput and Karen O'Connor at Jack Potts Bingo in Cabra where €11,750 of a total of €26,676 was raised for the Irish Red Cross in Ukraine. Pic: Fennell Photography

Mary Lou McDonald calls the bingo numbers with Olena Shaloput, Deputy Ambassador of the Ukrainian Embassy to Ireland, and Peter Yeates, venue manager of Jack Pott’s Bingo in Cabra. Pic: Fennell Photography

Mary Lou McDonald swapped the Dáil chamber for the bingo hall this week as part of a charity event that raised over €26,000 for the Irish Red Cross mission in Ukraine.

The fundraiser took place at Jack Pott’s Bingo branches in Cabra, Whitehall, Crumlin and Tallaght, with local communities turning out in force to support the event.

In Cabra, the Sinn Féin president was drafted in to call out the bingo numbers, with dabbers at the ready as players tried to win a slice of the guaranteed prize fund of €10,000.

The Cabra event, also attended by Olena Shaloput, Deputy Ambassador of the Ukrainian Embassy to Ireland, contributed €11,750 of the total €26,676 raised across the four bingo halls on the night.

Wil Byrne, managing director of Jack Pott’s Bingo, thanked Ms McDonald for taking time out to call some numbers on the night.

He added they were all delighted to play a small part in supporting the work of the Irish Red Cross in Ukraine, which had been “left devastated” by Russia’s invasion.

“Our 15,000 members in Dublin had an immediate gut reaction after seeing communities across Ukraine destroyed,” he said. “They had to do something, however small, to support those who are helping.”

Deputy Ambassador Olena Shaloput said she was “truly moved” by the solidarity the people of Ireland have shown Ukraine.

“The support and generosity shown by communities here in Dublin to the people of Ukraine is overwhelming and will never be forgotten,” she said.

“On behalf of the Ukrainian people and those of us at the embassy in Dublin, we thank you most sincerely for the care you have shown and the support you are so generously providing.”