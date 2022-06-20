Mary Hanafin vows to prioritise domestic violence refuge as she is elected cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire Council

The newly elected cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has pledged to make the provision of a domestic violence refuge in the region a priority during her term.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Hanafin, a former TD who has held several ministerial portfolios, was elected to the position at this week’s annual general meeting of the council, where she succeeded Labour’s Lettie McCarthy.

Speaking after her election, she said Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown was one of the few counties without a dedicated refuge for victims of domestic violence.

“When I was chair of the Joint Policing Committee, I worked on delivering such a safe haven and am determined to make it a reality,” she said. “Gardaí have done an enormous amount of work in this area and have been very active in following up domestic violence incidents.”

Councillor Hanafin said a number of agencies, including Tusla, the Department of Justice, the Department of Children and Department of Housing, had now come together and agreed to prioritise a women’s refuge for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Sonas, the largest provider of frontline services to women and children experiencing domestic violence in the Dublin region, has been selected to run the facility.

“The next stage is finding a suitable building or, ideally, a site where a purpose-built refuge could be developed,” she added. “It will take time and will be subject to planning permission, but the council is fully behind the project and is actively looking for a suitable location.

“In my role as cathaoirleach, I intend to drive this issue the rest of the way. We’ve been talking about this in Dún Laoghaire for 20 years but have never got as far as we have now.

“However, it will be no good unless we actually provide the centre. We might just get 10 self-contained units initially, but we will be able to build on that number in the long-term.”

A report commissioned by the council previously highlighted the complete absence of emergency refuge accommodation for women and children experiencing domestic abuse in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The study found that at least 22 family units are required for the county to meet European standards.