Man with 12 Irish Wolfhounds to start dog tour in Dublin City

Wayne McMahon is also the owner of an Irish setter, an Irish terrier and bulldog, meaning he owns 15 dogs in total.

The Meath based man is planning to bring his dogs into the city centre to offer people the chance to see and learn about Irish Wolfhounds. Mr McMahon admitted that he is fascinated by his dogs and wants to share his knowledge on the history of them.

He told Idependent.ie: “We’re giving people a chance to meet the wolfhounds. They’re the tallest dog breed in the world. They’re part of Irish history, they go back as far as the Romans, they’re just so entwined in our history and our poetry, they’re magnificent.

“People want to meet them. When I'm out walking, people ask me about them. You can’t walk down the road without getting stopped. I get asked for pictures, how do I feed them, all those sorts of things. People are fascinated, so I want to do this. I want to tell the story of the Irish wolfhounds.

“We’re hoping to do it in Stephen’s Green and around that part of the city. We’re chatting with the OPW, and they’ll be giving us the go ahead soon.”

Wayne McMahon with his dogs.

Wayne is excited to let people meet his dogs and to talk about the history of the legendary breed.

“There’ll be a meet and greet and there’ll be a little bit of walking, it may change as time progresses. I’m hoping to start this in the next 10 days.

“There are only so many pubs that tourists can go to. It’s an historical experience. The dogs love getting out too, they love seeing the car keys.

“I’m hoping kids will take an interest. I hope it opens the door to Irish history, to stories like Cu Chulainn.

"There’ll be a tourist market but I’m hoping younger people take an interest. I’m incredibly lucky to have them all and to be able to offer this,” he added.

You can find out more about The Wolfhound Experience here.