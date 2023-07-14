Man known to Dublin nurse Priscila Leonardi arrested over her murder

Priscila Leonardi (40) had been working in Ireland since 2019 before she was found murdered in her native Brazil

A man known to Dublin-based nurse Priscila Leonardi has been arrested over her murder.

Last week a fisherman discovered Ms Leonardi’s body on the banks of the Ibirapuita River in Alegrete, Brazil.

She had been missing since June 19 after traveling home to collect some of her belongings to bring back to Dublin.

She was found with a ribbon-like lanyard around her neck, and injuries consistent with beating.

According to reports in Brazil, a 30-year-old man was temporarily arrested yesterday on suspicion of the crime. The warrant issued by the court is valid for 30 days.

Police suspect that he is the main perpetrator of Priscila’s death and hiding her body.

They did not disclose his identity, but say he had an “important participation” in the crime and even reported Priscila’s disappearance to the police.

Civil Police are investigating whether the crime is linked to an inheritance left by Priscila’s father. Ms Leonardi (40) was laid to rest in her hometown last Friday.

A protest will be held in Dublin at 12pm on Monday, July 17, outside the Brazilian embassy to demand more answers.

Friends of Ms Leonardi are encouraging people to wear black shirts at the event.

One said: “We’re going to go in front of the Brazilian embassy and fight for justice. We want answers. It’s been over 20 days, but we’ve no answers about Priscila and her disappearance.

“It’s very strange – the police never reached out to us, asked us who was close to her. It’s not acceptable. She died in the most horrible way.

“There won’t just be people from Ireland at this protest. Her friends from places like Portugal, Croatia, Spain, and Bolivia will be there. We’re getting together to make this happen on Monday.

“We want to know why she died and who did it to her. The police in Brazil are very slow. It’s not new that there’s a lot of corruption and with a case like this, it could be forgotten very easily.

“We’re afraid to tell our names publicly because we don’t know what happened to her. We have to protect ourselves.

“Priscila had no close family, both her parents are dead. She had some relatives in her hometown, but she did not have a close relationship with them.

“Her friends became her family, she was very social, and she made friends with people all over the world. We want to help with this case.

“Anyone can join the protest. We want justice. We want people to know that she was loved by us, and she was supported by people from all over the world.

“It’s a way for us to highlight violence against women. People can wear black on the day. The embassy didn’t show us much support, they didn’t really help (considering Ireland) was the country she was living in.”

