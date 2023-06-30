Man knocked down and van attacked with hammer as south Dublin feud fears grow

Two masked men are seen jumping out of an Audi and attacking a van in the driveway with a hammer and a slash hook.

There are fears of a major escalation in a feud between two Dublin families after a man was knocked down by a car and a van attacked with a hammer and slash hook.

Gardaí are carrying out an investigation into the endangerment incident in the Kimmage area on Thursday morning which is linked to a dispute between two local families.

CCTV footage of the incident has circulated on social media capturing the moment the attack was carried out.

As a man comes out of the house to confront them the Audi is driven directly at him and knocks him to the ground.

Another individual is seen coming out of the house to assist him while the injured man is retreats into the garden and lies supine on the ground.

The attackers eventually get back into the car which speeds away from the scene.

As they make their escape a bat is thrown at the vehicle but misses.

Footage of the incident

It's understood the injured man received medical treatment but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Sources said that the incident is linked to a dispute between two families going back several years.

It's being investigated if Thursday's incident was sparked by a verbal argument between a female connected to the attackers, and the people targeted, earlier that morning.

One source said: "There has been an on/off feud between these families and there are concerns that this incident could escalate matters.

"It's fortunate that no one was seriously injured during an incident in which weapons were produced and a car was effectively used as a weapon.

"A recent assault in custody between two men linked to either family is also believed to be another matter directly connected to this feuding," the source added.

The man driven at by the car subsequently uploaded a video onto social media about the incident.

In the video he goads his attackers, saying they "couldn't get away quick enough" after he confronted them.

He also calls the men a number of expletives before stating: "I'll get ye".

Detectives in Crumlin are continuing to investigate the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

A Garda spokesperson said they are investigating “an incident of criminal damage which occurred in Kimmage, Dublin 12 yesterday morning, 29th June 2023”.

"There are no arrests at this time. Investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson added.