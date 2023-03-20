Man hospitalised after car crashes into front of supermarket in Dublin

The collision occurred this morning on Lower Rathmines Road

A man has been hospitalised after a car crashed into the front of a supermarket in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Rathmines Road Lower around 7.30am.

The car mounted the footpath, hitting a bus stop pole and caused damage to the exterior of Aldi on Rathmines Road, smashing the window.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardaí have said there are no other reports of injuries and the road has now reopened.

Aldi Ireland said the Rathmines store will remain closed this morning following the incident.

“Our Rathmines store remains closed this morning following an earlier incident. We hope to re-open as normal this afternoon. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the retailer said.