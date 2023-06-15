Man (50s) arrested for murder after woman stabbed to death at house in Dublin

It is understood the female victim and the man in custody were known to each other

Gardaí are questioning a man following the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Co Dublin.

The woman’s body was found in the kitchen of the property in Raheny, Dublin 5 in the early hours of this morning.

it is understood the woman was stabbed to death after a row broke out at around midnight.

The victim and the man in custody were known to each other.

The scene at Kilbarrack Road is currently cordoned off and the Garda Technical Bureau is conducting an examination.

The body of the woman remains at the house this morning.

The office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A man aged in his 50s has been arrested for murder and was taken to a Garda Station in North Dublin where he is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow...