Man (30s) charged after ‘quantity of alcohol’ stolen in screwdriver robbery in Dublin

Gardaí received reports that a man entered a shop in Artane, Dublin 5 armed with a screwdriver shortly before 9.30pm last night.

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to an armed robbery of a business in north Dublin on Saturday.

Gardaí received reports that a man entered a shop in Artane, Dublin 5 armed with a screwdriver shortly before 9.30pm last night.

He threatened staff as he attempted to take the contents of the cash register.

No cash was stolen during the incident, but the man then fled the scene on foot with a “quantity of alcohol” in the direction of the Kilmore Road.

Gardaí in Coolock arrived at the scene shortly after and began to search the area extensively, which resulted in the arrest of a man in his 30s.

The suspect was taken to a garda station in Dublin and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before Court 4 at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am tomorrow, Monday, June 12.