Man (20s) arrested as 28kg of cannabis worth €572,000 seized in Dublin

A man in his 20s was arrested after gardaí seized a total of 28 kilos of cannabis worth an estimated €572,000 in west Dublin in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The seizure came after a search operation by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) in Dublin late on Wednesday night and into this morning.

During the course of searches conducted at two residential properties in the west Dublin area, 28.6 Kilogrammes of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €572,000 was seized.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

One man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested in relation to the drugs seizure and he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Dublin Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

The arrest and seizure came as part of Operation Tara and as a result of ongoing investigations undertaken by the DCRT targeting the sale and supply of illicit drugs in the Dublin Region.