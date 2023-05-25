Major water outages affecting tens of thousands in Dublin following burst water main

Repairs are ongoing but may not be completed until 10am tomorrow

The burst water pipe has impacted supply for thousands of customers across Dublin

There are major water outages in Dublin city centre today affecting tens of thousands of customers following a burst water main.

Irish Water said it is working with Dublin City Council to restore the water supply “as quickly as possible” in parts of the city centre and surrounding suburbs.

It is expected that repairs will not be completed until 10am tomorrow. Irish Water said the repairs are “complex” due to the location of the pipe and underground services.

Typically it takes two to three hours following restoration time for water to refill the networks and normal supply to be fully restored.

Customers in the following areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure or water outages: Dolphins Barn, Harolds Cross, Kilmainham, Fleet Street, Brunswich Street, The Liberties, Gardiner Street, Dorset Street, Drumcondra, Whitehall, Artane, Coolock, Beaumont, Fairview, Raheny, Clontarf, Killester, Home Farm and surrounding areas.

Revealed: The counties predicted to be the hottest this weekend

“Dedicated water services crews are on site working on repairs and every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

“Crews are also reconfiguring the network to maintain customers’ supplies where possible. Repairs are complex due to the location of the dig and the presence of other underground services.”

Joe O’Reilly from Irish Water added: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and as efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to homes and businesses and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible.”